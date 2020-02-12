You Should Meet My Son!

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Q-Cinema takes place at OutReach LGBT Community Center, 2701 International Lane, Suite 101, Madison WI 53704 at 6:30PM. If you have any questions about films or future ideas, please feel free to contact us at QCinema...@gmail.com! Popcorn is provided for the movie times (and other snacks occasionally).

A conservative mom switches gears on her matchmaking project when she learns her son is gay. OutReach, Feb. 12,  6:30 pm.

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-255-8582
