You Were Never Really Here

Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716

press release: "A traumatized veteran, unafraid of violence, tracks down missing girls for a living. When a job spins out of control, Joe's nightmares overtake him as a conspiracy is uncovered leading to what may be his death trip or his awakening." (89mins|USA) IMDb entry: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5742374/

This film is rated R by the MPAA. Children under 17 should be accompanied by an adult. Seating is first come, first served with space for 50 attendees. Doors open 1/2 hour before the film start time. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Pinney Library.

Pinney Library 204 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716 View Map
608-224-7100
