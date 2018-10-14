You Were There Too: Portraits of Motherhood

press release: "You Were There Too" is a portrait event to celebrate the love between moms and your children, benefiting Madison Area Parent Support. I invite you to join me, Catherine Hilcove of Catherine Hilcove Photography, on Sunday October 14, for a special event in celebration of motherhood and remembering that you were there too. Take 10 minutes out of your day to get in the frame with your kids and receive a set of timeless portraits showcasing the love between you and your children. All proceeds from the event will benefit Madison Area Parent Support (MAPS), a Madison-based organization that directly support parents during the postpartum period and beyond. By participating in You Were There Too, you can not only commemorate the beautiful and unique bond between you and your children, but you can also help local moms and dads through the difficult periods in their journey as parents.

9am-3pm, October 14, 2018, Common Ground, 2644 Branch St, Middleton, WI 53562

Price: $50