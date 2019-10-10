Young Frankenstein

Verona Area Community Theater

Google Calendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-10 19:30:00

Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center 300 Richard St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: It's alive! The electrifying adaptation of Mel Brooks' monstrously funny film will leave you in stitches. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced "Fronk-en-steen") inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced "Eye-gore"), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

Info

Verona Area High School Performing Arts Center 300 Richard St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-10 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-10 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-10 19:30:00 iCalendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-10 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-11 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-11 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-11 19:30:00 iCalendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-11 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-12 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-12 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-12 14:00:00 iCalendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-12 14:00:00 Google Calendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-12 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-12 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-12 19:30:00 iCalendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-12 19:30:00 Google Calendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-13 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-13 14:00:00 iCalendar - Young Frankenstein - 2019-10-13 14:00:00