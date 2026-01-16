Young Mr. Lincoln

media release: USA | 1939 | 35mm | 100 min.

Director: John Ford

Cast: Henry Fonda, Alice Brady, Ward Bond

The humble, sharp-witted Abraham Lincoln begins his law career by defending two brothers in a volatile murder trial, revealing the moral clarity and empathy that would define his future presidency. Ford’s thoughtful, elegant direction and Fonda’s iconic performance transform this early chapter of Lincoln’s life into a quintessential piece of American cinema. 35mm print from the Chicago Film Society collection at the University of Chicago Film Studies Center.

John Ford at Work

Lea Jacobs, Professor Emeritus of Film at UW-Madison and one of the Cinematheque’s Founders, is the author of a new book about a great director, John Ford at Work. The cinematic study shows the evolution of Ford’s career in the Hollywood studio system of the 1930s through film-by-film production studies that reveal how the filmmaker worked and how Ford weathered the storms of the Depression and the great changes to the movie industry, such as the coming of sound. In conjunction with the book’s publication, the Cinematheque proudly presents six superb Ford-directed movies from the era, beginning with the first theatrical screening of a new restoration of Ford’s Air Mail. Each screening will be introduced by Lea Jacobs and special discussions will follow the showings of Air Mail and Stagecoach.