media release: Join us for an inspiring, practical, science-backed experience focused on helping you stay sharp and support long-term brain health. The Younger Brain Blueprint features engaging presentations from specialists in exercise, cognitive engagement, and nutrition, grounded in findings from the U.S. POINTER Study. You’ll walk away with simple, doable ideas—covering movement, mental engagement, and nourishing food choices—that can fit into everyday life. Register online by April 9, or come day of starting at 9:00 am to get registered! Doors open at 9:00 am and the event starts at 9:30 am.