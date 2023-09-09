Youngjoo Hong, Jessica Schwefel & Susan Gaeddert

media release: We are pleased to present an afternoon of Korean art songs performed by soprano Youngjoo Hong, mezzo soprano Jessica Schwefel, and pianist Susan Gaeddert. Starting in the early 20th century, many Korean composers were trained in western European techniques. The program features many songs firmly in the romantic style, with lush harmonies, soaring melodies, and themes of nature, nostalgia, and longing. Other songs weave together traditional Korean folk melodies and rhythms with western harmonies. Vivid images of picturesque landscapes, thrilling circle dances, a cacophony of birdsong, and nighttime musings unfold throughout the program. The music explores the range of emotions from a land of devastating beauty that has experienced cycles of war and occupation and peace and prosperity, and throughout the centuries has maintained a distinct cultural profile that continues to evolve to this day. The songs will be performed entirely in Korean; texts and translations are provided.

Also live streamed at the Grace Presents youtube channel

