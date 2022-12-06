Your Favorite New Places and How to Find Them: The Life of a Guide Writer

press release: Kevin Revolinski, author of 60 Hikes Madison and Paddling Wisconsin, talks about how he got into writing guidebooks and the work that goes into making them, while sharing a few of his favorite outdoor places in Wisconsin.

About the Presenter

Kevin Revolinski is the author of 16 books, including 60 Hikes Within 60 Miles: Madison(link is external), Backroads and Byways of Wisconsin(link is external), and Wisconsin’s Best Beer Guide(link is external). His travel memoir The Yogurt Man Cometh: Tales of an American Teacher in Turkey(link is external) is now in its fifth printing. His short stories have appeared in several literary journals, and his first collection of them, Stealing Away: Stories, was published in January 2021 by Back Burner Books(link is external).

His writing and photography have appeared in publications around the world, including The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald, and Sydney Morning Herald, to name but a few. His travels have taken him to over 75 countries. Back home in Wisconsin, he is an authority on camping, hiking, paddling, and craft breweries. He has been featured as a guest regularly on Wisconsin Public Radio, and once on The Today Show.