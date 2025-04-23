Your Fertility Journey

media release: The path to starting or growing a family is not always straightforward. Experts from UW Health Fertility Care will answer questions about fertility journeys in a free, virtual event on Wednesday, April 23, during National Infertility Awareness Week.

Included in the talk:

• A reproductive endocrinology and infertility physician will talk about the first steps of many fertility journeys, from diagnosis and evaluation for female patients, to a few common treatment options.

• Dr. Dan Williams, urologist, will talk about common causes and evaluations for male-factor infertility.

• Dr. Julianne Zweifel, clinical psychologist, will talk about the importance of integrating mental and emotional health care into the fertility journey.

• Amy LaPlant, financial counselor, will share information about the financial side of fertility treat