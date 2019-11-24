× Expand Your Mom.

press release: Join several local bands as they perform for a wonderful cause – Second Harvest Food Bank! Your Mom Cares is a benefit for the Second Harvest Foodbank, beginning at noon features NUMEROUS bands!! Bands may actually start at 11:45 am so get there early. Silent auction begins at noon and closes at six. There will be numerous, exciting items donated by businesses and individuals.

Pizza Buffet from 6 – 8 pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/890591958007536/

LOUNGE STAGE

12:00 – Old Soul Society

1:15 – Derek John

2:30 – Mood Train

3:45 – Mars Hall

5:00 – Mostly Water

6:15 – Quest

7:45 – Derek Rammarace

MAIN STAGE in the NIGHTCLUB

12:30 – Carnival Rex

1:45 – Long Road Traveled

3:00 – Sons Of Merlin

4:15 – John Masino Band

5:30 – Country Wide

6:45 – Your Mom

8:15 – ALL STAR JAM…!!!

$20 suggested donation. Minimum entry $5

TV’s in the Lounge so you can check the Packers game score!

Special Thanks to Derek Remnarance, Sandie Kisting, Anthony Archibald, and Jennifer Kendall for helping with this Event.