Your Mom Cares
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Join several local bands as they perform for a wonderful cause – Second Harvest Food Bank! Your Mom Cares is a benefit for the Second Harvest Foodbank, beginning at noon features NUMEROUS bands!! Bands may actually start at 11:45 am so get there early. Silent auction begins at noon and closes at six. There will be numerous, exciting items donated by businesses and individuals.
Pizza Buffet from 6 – 8 pm
https://www.facebook.com/events/890591958007536/
LOUNGE STAGE
12:00 – Old Soul Society
1:15 – Derek John
2:30 – Mood Train
3:45 – Mars Hall
5:00 – Mostly Water
6:15 – Quest
7:45 – Derek Rammarace
MAIN STAGE in the NIGHTCLUB
12:30 – Carnival Rex
1:45 – Long Road Traveled
3:00 – Sons Of Merlin
4:15 – John Masino Band
5:30 – Country Wide
6:45 – Your Mom
8:15 – ALL STAR JAM…!!!
$20 suggested donation. Minimum entry $5
TV’s in the Lounge so you can check the Packers game score!
Special Thanks to Derek Remnarance, Sandie Kisting, Anthony Archibald, and Jennifer Kendall for helping with this Event.