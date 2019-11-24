Your Mom Cares

to Google Calendar - Your Mom Cares - 2019-11-24 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Your Mom Cares - 2019-11-24 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Your Mom Cares - 2019-11-24 12:00:00 iCalendar - Your Mom Cares - 2019-11-24 12:00:00

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Join several local bands as they perform for a wonderful cause – Second Harvest Food Bank! Your Mom Cares is a benefit for the Second Harvest Foodbank, beginning at noon features NUMEROUS bands!!  Bands may actually start at 11:45 am so get there early.  Silent auction begins at noon and closes at six.  There will be numerous, exciting items donated by businesses and individuals.

Pizza Buffet from 6 – 8 pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/890591958007536/

LOUNGE STAGE

12:00 – Old Soul Society

1:15 –  Derek John

2:30 – Mood Train

3:45 – Mars Hall

5:00 – Mostly Water

6:15 – Quest

7:45 – Derek Rammarace

MAIN STAGE in the NIGHTCLUB

12:30 – Carnival Rex

1:45 – Long Road Traveled

3:00 – Sons Of Merlin

4:15 – John Masino Band

5:30 – Country Wide

6:45 – Your Mom

8:15 – ALL STAR JAM…!!!

$20 suggested donation. Minimum entry $5

TV’s in the Lounge so you can check the Packers game score!

Special Thanks to Derek Remnarance, Sandie Kisting, Anthony Archibald, and Jennifer Kendall for helping with this Event.

Info

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Fundraisers
Music
608-661-8599
to Google Calendar - Your Mom Cares - 2019-11-24 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Your Mom Cares - 2019-11-24 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Your Mom Cares - 2019-11-24 12:00:00 iCalendar - Your Mom Cares - 2019-11-24 12:00:00