media release: Carisa Hendrix, the performer behind the glamorous 1940s-style socialite Lucy Darling, is back on tour with her newest show: “You’re Welcome.”

Hendrix first captured the world’s attention in December 2024, when one TikTok clip of her improvisational crowd work skyrocketed to 21 million views. Since then, thousands have flocked to theaters nationwide to see the award-winning performer and find out what all the fuss is about. From coast to coast, her shows have sold out in record time, proof that Lucy Darling’s blend of wit, sweetness and old-Hollywood glamour has struck a chord with audiences.

Now, Hendrix is bringing more mischievous charm to the stage in “You’re Welcome” — a touring variety show that is designed to give the fans even more of what they have been craving; a chance to dress up for the night and enter a fantasy world of silly fun and belly laughs.

Lucy is joined by musician, composer and globe-trotting juggler Mark Ettinger of the legendary Flying Karamazov Brothers. This duo’s playful banter and Mark's effortless skills at piano, ukulele and array of other instruments add sparkle to Lucy’s gin-fueled antics, creating a show that is as enchanting as it is unpredictable.

After half a year of sold-out performances across North America, “You’re Welcome” is Lucy’s answer to her fans’ demand for more: part variety spectacular, part cabaret, part magic show, but always exceptionally darling.