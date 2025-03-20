media release: For the fourth straight year, East Towne Mall is the host location of the Youth Art State Exhibit featuring 600 pieces, and final ceremony awarding 40 talented students across the state, including the Madison area.

Youth Art Month (YAM) is an annual observance each March to emphasize the value of art and art education for all children, and to encourage public support for quality school art programs. Established in 1961 and sponsored by both the Council for Art Education, Inc. and the Wisconsin Art Education Association, YAM provides a forum for acknowledging skills that are not possible in other subjects. Art education develops self-esteem, appreciation of the work of others, self-expression, cooperation with others, and critical thinking skills. All these skills are vital to the success of our future leaders: our children.

Over 250 entries were sent in for the YAM flag design. The flag designs were created by young artists from grades kindergarten through high school. 12 entries were selected for honorable mention, and the winning designer was Fort Atkinson Middle School 8th grader, Aubrey Keller. Her art teacher, Randi Niemeyer, submitted her work. Aubrey’s design has been recreated as a large flag, which will be part of the Youth Art Month display at East Towne, and displayed at the National Art Education Association Convention in Louisville, Kentucky in March. Aubrey will be receiving her flag at the closing reception in Madison.

From Saturday, March 3 through Friday, March 28, artwork from 130 schools across the state is being exhibited at East Towne Mall. About 600 students from Pre-K to 12th grade have pieces displayed within the store next to Planet Fitness. Viewing artwork is during mall hours.

Events happening on Friday, March 28, include the display of 600 art pieces, Make and Take projects, and a closing ceremony from noon-1 pm with featured speakers. During this celebration, awards will be presented to over 40 students with artistic merit awards in each of the state’s six Regions. From 10am-12pm, there will be a live DJ with games.

Through exhibitions like Youth Art Month, WAEA works to advocate for, promote the necessity of the arts, and encourage the time and investment to the arts in children’s lives.

