RSVP for Youth Baseball League

media release: Black Men Coalition (BMC) is proud to announce that it will once again host a 100% free baseball league for youth ages 4 to 12 this summer at Elver Park. In 2022 over 250 kids came out weekly to learn America’s favorite game - baseball. The percentage of Black players on MLB rosters has been plummeting since 1995 when the percentage of Black players was at an all-time high of 19% of the total league compared to just 7% in 2022. There were zero US born Black players in the 2022 World Series, a first since 1950.

Lack of representation at levels of the sport discourages participation. Between travel, league fees, equipment and uniform expenses and transportation to and from practice, it can be really difficult for low-income and working families to participate in youth sports like baseball. BMC is bridging that gap and removing those barriers with this league.

“The game of baseball has a lot to offer our young kids. But especially to those who don’t otherwise have access to organized sports. It is a positive and healthy space for kids to come together and build friendships and community but also learn some important life lessons that baseball has to offer – understand the game you are playing and be ready when your time comes.” says Corey Marionneaux founder of BMCDC

“My kid is really happy to play with other kids that look like him,” said a parent of a player, Megan Reading.

Registration for the league opens February 1, 2023 and will close March 1. Opening day is scheduled for Saturday, May 27.

Marionneaux founded BMC in 2020 to foster and develop a safe and inclusive environment for the Black men in Dane County through community involvement, mentorship, education, and employment skills and opportunities which generates a sense of belonging that is conducive to social and emotional development. “BMC is all about helping people change their lives for the better, helping young kids is a key piece of making a difference” said Marionneaux. To donate please go to https://baseball.bmcdc.org/donate. To learn more about Black Men Coalition visit bmcdc.org and baseball.bmcdc.org.

About Black Men Coalition: BMC is the necessary intervention - we are actively changing people's lives by creating interconnected housing, employment, transportation and wrap-around services for our people. Through this effort we will do things like lower crime rates, reduce recidivism, improve healthy relationships, and increase intergenerational wealth to name a few. This will create a stronger black community and will also contribute to the greater community.