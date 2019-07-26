Youth Climate Strike

press release: Youth climate activists are back and striking every Friday across the state. YCAT is working with grassroots organizers in every region of the state with more to come. These climate movements are being built entirely by youth in their respective communities. The tirelessly passionate and inherently creative young people in these communities are transforming what it means to be an activist, all to save their future.

For this week, actions will be taken in the currently confirmed four cities. However, organizers expect to have actions in every county by September 20. For updates, see YCAT’s social media and website.

Office of the Chancellor - 161 Bascom Hall, 500 Lincoln Drive

When: Friday July 26, 2019 at 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Youth Climate Activists are back! The climate movement is demanding Gov. Tony Evers, the Dane County Board of Supervisors, and the city of Madison declare a climate emergency. We are on the verge of a climate breakdown and are, as humans, intentionally creating a catastrophe calculated to cost trillions of dollars in recovery funds. A 2.0° Celsius increase in temperature will cost $69 trillion in damages and at 3.7° Celsius the cost would reach $551 trillion, more than all the wealth existing in the world. We are truly living in a climate crisis and our government's decision-making must reflect that. Join us every Friday to demand leaders take action on climate injustice.

Youth Climate Organizers in Wisconsin are gearing up for the general labor strike on September 20 where both young people and adults will strike and occupy areas of importance to the climate crisis. It’s important that bold and sweeping reforms are taken immediately, which is why the demands of our weekly strikes will culminate in our September 20 strike; every city, county, and the state should declare a climate emergency to acknowledge the crisis ahead of us and hold leaders accountable.