press release: Join WRTP | BIG STEP and the Building Trades Council of South Central in our upcoming Youth Construction Career Fair. The career fair will be held in person on July 27 & 28 at the Labor Temple for students between the ages of 16 – 24.

During the career fair high school students will explore a ride range of construction careers in the building trades, such as; bricklayers, carpenters, drywall finishers, electricians, glaziers, iron workers, laborers, operating engineers, painters, plumbers, roofers, sheet metal workers, steamfitters, tile setters. Each trade will have a different tent/workstation outside. The station will have information about a specific trade and a hands-on activity related to it.

Students can sign-up for one of four sessions available:

Tuesday, July 27: 9 AM - 12 PM or 12 PM - 3 PM

Wednesday, July 28: 9 AM - 12 PM or 12 PM - 3 PM

PRE-REGISTRATION is required. To attend the event, register here. Students will receive an event t-shirt, goodie bag, and a chance to win a $100 Gift Card (each session) at the career fair. Afterwards, students can visit the “employer career fair” on the other side of the lawn, which will have local contractors currently hiring.