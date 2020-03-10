Youth Costa Rica Soccer Camp

press release: Madison-based Go Tico! Costa Rica will be hosting an informational meeting for families and students ages 13-16 interested in their Youth Soccer Camp in Costa Rica from July 3 - 13, 2020. This camp will allow students to train alongside Costa Rican peers in the small community of La Flor de Rio Cuarto as well as engage in an amicable weekend tournament. Students will also explore the region, including waterfall visits, rainforest hikes, biological reserve exploration, and more. An awesome opportunity to develop lifelong friendships and experience the welcoming Tico culture. Spanish skills not required.

Informational meeting is at the Monona Public Library's Municipal Room on Tuesday, March 10 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Questions can be directed to Sara, co-director, at goticocostarica@gmail.com.