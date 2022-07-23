press release: Youth (kindergarten - 8th grade) are invited to join us at Stewart Lake County Park for a free Youth Fishing Event! Fishing is a great way to enjoy family time and appreciate what the outdoors has to offer. Program participants will learn about safety and management of our fisheries from a DNR Conservation Warden. They will also rotate to specific learning stations where they will learn about fish identification, anatomy, casting and knot tying.

The first 150 participants that check in that day will get their very own fishing rod (max of 2 rods per family) free of charge along with a small selection of tackle after they have completed all of the stations. Parents/guardians will be required to sign a waiver on the day of the event and remain onsite with their child. Dane County staff will assist young anglers as they are encouraged to try their luck in Stewart Lake!

Need a Lyft? Email foundationfordanecountyparks@gmail.com to coordinate a ride.

Sponsored by Dane County Land & Water Resources Department and Healthy Parks, Healthy You and with Support from Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources County Conservation Aids Program