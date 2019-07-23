press release: MPD will partner with the Elver Park Neighborhood Center and Edgewood High School for a free youth football camp on Tuesday, July 23, from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Edgewood HS. The free camp is for all youth from 5th grade through 9th grade and will focus on basic fundatmentals and techniques of the game. Campers will receive a t-shirt and dinner will be provided.

To register, go online at: bit.ly/MadisonFootball

Transportation to Edgewood HS from the Elver Park Neighborhood Center is available. To arrange transportation, please contact Ms. Monique at 608-210-1617 or mbryson@wisconsinyouthcompany.org

If you have questions about the camp, you can also reach out Neighborhood Officer Justin Nelsen at jnelsen@cityofmadison.com