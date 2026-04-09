Youth Mental Health Resource Fair

media release: UW Odyssey Project & Madison Commons are hosting a youth mental health event for parents, teens, and young adults! Behavioral Health Resource Center, Briarpatch, RISE, FLYY, GSafe, Root 2 Rise, UW Odyssey Project, Our Generation and more local orgs (16 in all) will be on hand to answer your questions as well as a “Know Your Rights: Youth Mental Health” conversation with UW-Madison Law School experts!

Please RSVP ASAP for food and childcare (which will be limited in numbers as well as to 6 and older based on those who RSVP-and confirm their attendance). https://forms.gle/DyK73D8oc8BKieE77

This event is sponsored by the Madison Commons, UW Odyssey Project, Solutions Journalism Network and Morgridge Center for Public Service.

Thursday, April 16 5:30-7:30 pm, panel programming to start at 6, at UW South Madison Partnership at 2238 S Park St.