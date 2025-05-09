media release: Learn about Journey’s school-based mental health services and hear from community leaders about youth mental health. Our panel discussion will include panelists Niquanna Barnett and Amy Marsman, and will be moderated by Ali Muldrow. Lunch is included with your ticket.

Schedule:

11:30 AM: Registration and networking

12 PM: Lunch

12:30 -1:45 PM: Panel Discussion

About the Panelists

Niquanna Barnett (Panelist): Niquanna Barnett is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Clinical Supervisor at Orion Family Services in Madison, WI. She attended Carroll University where she earned her bachelor's degree in psychology and then later went on to attend Capella University where she earned her Masters degree in Marriage and Family Therapy. Niquanna has worked for Orion Family Services for over 13 years. Niquanna has practiced as an intensive in home therapist, outpatient therapist and has also ran groups in the Dane County area.

Amy Marsman (Panelist): Amy Marsman is a research analyst with the Wisconsin State Office of Children’s Mental Health. Professionally, she enjoys designing, interpreting, and disseminating strategic research, data, and resources that are meaningful and impactful. Personally, she and her husband have a small business and two middle school students who serve as a reminder that children are at the heart of all that’s important.

Ali Muldrow (Moderator): Ali Muldrow is the Wednesday host of A Public Affair on WORT 89.9 FM, MMSD Board of Education Treasurer, and Executive Director of the Wisconsin Abortion Fund. She is a partner, parent, and she loves her two dogs.

Earlier in the day:

CE Training: Suicide & Self-Harm Behavior in Youth

Join us as we come together to expand our knowledge on suicide and self-harm behavior in youth. We will explore these topics through an intersectional framework. This will be an interactive session with opportunities for reflective processing and shared learning. Led by Sarah Henrickson and Ginger Francis, this continuing education course provides two CE credits* to all participants.

Schedule:

9 AM: Registration, networking, coffee and light breakfast

9:30 - 11:30 AM: CE Training

Learning Objectives:

· Identify risk factors and warning signs for youth suicide

· Incorporate cultural considerations into discussion of suicide

· Distinguish between NSSI and suicidal intent

· Understand the psychology of suicide

· Identify and promote protective factors against suicide

*2.0 NBCC*/ACEP #6760 CE Hours - Journey Mental Health Center has been approved by NBCC as an Approved Continuing Education Provider, ACEP No.6760. Programs that do not qualify for NBCC credits are clearly identified. Journey Mental Health Center is solely responsible for all aspects of this program.