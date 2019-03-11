press release: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin invite you to join us for our Wisconsin Youth of the Year Awards on the evening of Monday, March 11th. Earlier that day, our top 18 youth finalists will compete for the highest honor we give. FOX Sports Wisconsin -- in conjunction with the Packers, Admirals, Brewers and Bucks -- will award $25,000 in scholarships to winners. UW Madison has also agreed to give a full scholarship to the winner after admission, and First Lady Kathleen Evers will be presenting the awards. You can purchase tickets here and at the link below.

Your event contribution will go directly to support all of our 144,810 Wisconsin kids across the state. Spanning 159 sites in 57 cities, our clubs serve more youth than any other organization outside the public school system. We also serve two million free meals and snacks a year, because it’s hard to learn and grow when you’re hungry.

Tickets: https://raisedonors.com/bgcdc/register-stateyouthoftheyear

Details of the Event | Wisconsin Youth of the Year

Monday, March 11th, 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm

The Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor's Club

1 W. Dayton St. | Madison, WI 53703