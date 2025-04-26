media release: Join the Friends of McCarthy Park for the 25th Annual Youth Service Day event at McCarthy Youth and Conservation Park. The morning will be filled with projects that children and adults of any age can enjoy. Projects include Tree Planting, Prairie Seeding, Planting Native Plants and Mulching. Morning snacks and beverages will be provided. Lunch will be provided to participants who register in advance. Email: luwood@charter.net to register. To learn more, visit: https://friendsofmccarthypark.org/calendar/youthserviceday25