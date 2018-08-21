press release: Youth sports injuries are on the rise. Many of these injuries are preventable with the right planning and training. If you're a parent of a youth athlete, a coach of a youth sports team or an administrator of a youth sports organization, you'll want to attend this informational session. August 21, 2018, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., The American Center, 4602 Eastpark Blvd.

Presentations by:

David Bernhardt, MD - Dr. Bernhardt is a pediatric and sports medicine physician with UW Health. He is also a team physician for the Wisconsin Badger athletic teams.

David Bell, PhD - Dr. Bell coordinates the Wisconsin Sports Injury Laboratory at UW Madison. Dr. Bell and his staff have published research on youth sport specialization trends.

Dave Knight, MA, LAT, USAW - Dave is the Sports Performance Program manager at UW Health at The American Center. Dave has over 20 years experiencing coaching and training youth athletes.

Youth sports are different today than 20-30 years ago. This session will help you better understand the developing athlete and what you can do to help create a happy and high-performing athlete for life.

Please register for this class online: https://apm.activecommunities. com/uwhealth/Activity_Search/ 2018-youth-sports-summit/4100

(Space is limited)

Sponsored by UW Health – Sports Medicine