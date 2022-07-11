Youth Tap Dance

TNW Ensemble Theater 1957 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: TNW is offering a summer session in rhythm tap and music for youth ages 10 - 15, from July 11 - August 8, Mondays, from 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM. The class is taught by Sam Taylor, hoofer and bassist.

Location: TNW Ensemble Theater, 1957 Winnebago Street; Madison 53704

Fee: is $15 per class, or $75 for the five-week session.

Please contact Donna Peckett, info@tnwensembletheater.org; 608.244.2938.

TNW Ensemble Theater is a bona-fide 501 (c)3 professional arts organization.

Info

TNW Ensemble Theater 1957 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Dancing, Kids & Family
608-244-2938
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-07-11 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-07-11 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-07-11 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-07-11 17:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-07-18 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-07-18 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-07-18 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-07-18 17:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-07-25 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-07-25 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-07-25 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-07-25 17:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-08-01 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-08-01 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-08-01 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-08-01 17:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-08-08 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-08-08 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-08-08 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Youth Tap Dance - 2022-08-08 17:30:00 ical