Youth Tap Dance

press release: TNW is offering a summer session in rhythm tap and music for youth ages 10 - 15, from July 11 - August 8, Mondays, from 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM. The class is taught by Sam Taylor, hoofer and bassist.

Location: TNW Ensemble Theater, 1957 Winnebago Street; Madison 53704

Fee: is $15 per class, or $75 for the five-week session.

Please contact Donna Peckett, info@tnwensembletheater.org; 608.244.2938.

TNW Ensemble Theater is a bona-fide 501 (c)3 professional arts organization.