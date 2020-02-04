press release: WUD Film presents Youth Unstoppable in collaboration with the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, the Wisconsin Union Directorate Society and Politics Committee, the Outrider Foundation, the Nelson Institute's Center for Culture, History, and Environment, and the Bradshaw Knight Foundation.

Join the Nelson Institute and its partners for a viewing and discussion of the film, Youth Unstoppable. This film goes inside the rise of the Global Youth Climate Movement showcasing the ways in which youth are contributing to the conversation around climate change action.

This powerful film will be followed by a discussion panel including:

Tia Nelson, Managing Director – Climate, Outrider Foundation and leaders from the Youth Climate Action Team (YCAT):

Max Prestigiacomo, Founder and Madison Lead Organizer

Stephanie Salgado, Executive Director and Governor’s Task Force on Climate Crisis Member

Anné Sophie Brilla, Statewide Organizer

For more information visit: https://nelson.wisc.edu/tales/youth.php.