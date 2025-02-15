Youth Volunteers for Conservation

Lake View Hill Park 1202 Northport Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Calling all High Schoolers! Come join Youth Volunteers for Conservation (YV4C) and explore Dane County Parks while contributing to conservation. We host monthly workday events with occasional educational events. Workdays include: prairie seed collection, invasive brush removal, and invasive weed removal. Student volunteers have to opportunity to gain on-the-ground experience in land conservation, build leadership skills, and make new friends. No experience is needed. All tools and training provided.

This day is a seed spreading event.

608-516-3703
