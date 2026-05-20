YOWK
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
media release: YOWK is an independent artist from Milton, Wisconsin, known for raw, emotional songwriting and genre-bending sound. Starting with DIY recordings on his phone, he's grown into an experimental creator pushing sonic boundaries. His music blends vulnerability and innovation, building a loyal community with each release.
Tasting room opens at 5 p.m.
Info
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
Music