YOWK

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

media release: YOWK is an independent artist from Milton, Wisconsin, known for raw, emotional songwriting and genre-bending sound. Starting with DIY recordings on his phone, he's grown into an experimental creator pushing sonic boundaries. His music blends vulnerability and innovation, building a loyal community with each release.

Tasting room opens at 5 p.m.

Info

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
Music
608-275-1050
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