press release: Join Madison Magnet for the upcoming MagPro event, YP to VP - a panel discussion on how young professionals are becoming the most valued professionals.

We'll hear about the talent challenges facing the state and how young professionals can be part of the solution as valued members of the workforce and community. Both Madison and the state of Wisconsin are placing a special emphasis on young professional attraction and we'll learn why and how they're making an effort to grow and invest in this demographic.

We'll also chat with local Madison companies and learn about their recruitment and retention strategies. They'll provide some insight into best practices to retain young professional workers for the short and long term and demonstrate the value that YPs have to their organization.

Panelists include:

Zach Brandon, President, Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce

Tricia Braun, Chief Operating Officer, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Deborah Hamill, Senior HR Manager, Zendesk

Dan Kramer, Audit Office Managing Partner, BDO

5:30-7pm, Wednesday September 26, Boardman & Clark LLP 1 S. Pinckney Street Suite 410

Free to Magnet Members; $5 for all others.

- registration required: http://www.madisonmagnet.org/ upcoming-events/magpro-yp-to- vp-panel-event