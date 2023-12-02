Yukiko, DJ Zip Disk b2b Paul Gordon

media release: December has snuck up on us but we're not stopping! Join us for a deep selector from Tokyo via Chicago.

Yukiko - Chicago (Legitimate Groove)

Born and raised in Japan (mainly around the Tokyo area), Yukiko has been digging for all sorts of exotic records for over 25 years. She started DJing in Okinawa in 2010 but was forced to take a hiatus when she moved to Michigan in 2012. In 2017, she reignited her love for DJing and has been playing for the B-boy community and at dance battles in Detroit, in addition to playing at numerous music festivals, bars, clubs, and art foundations. Since she started to play for the dancer community, she established her own dance event “Inspiration Exchange” from 2019. Concerned that the current dance battle scene was moving away from music, with many dancers training themselves to only win the battles, she started her own dance event “Inspiration Exchange” in 2019. Her vision is to bring back the connection with music and dance and create a cultural and spiritual sanctuary on the floor. Currently she has a residency at Face Radio in Brooklyn. Recently relocated to Chicago, Yukiko believes her records can take her anywhere and she is always following the spirits in her crate.

+Local support from DJ Zip Disk and Paul Gordon

$10

Cash only (ATM up front)

JAMS and Robinia strive to create a safe place for all. If you feel uncomfortable at a party, please reach out to the JAMS crew (the doorperson can help you identify someone if needed), or anyone from Robinia