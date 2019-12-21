Yule Festival

press release: 10 am-6:30 pm, Saturday December 21, 2019, Circle Sanctuary Nature Preserve, 5354 Meadowvale Road, Barneveld. (608) 924-2216

Join the Circle Sanctuary community as we celebrate the Winter Solstice. Yule is traditionally a time for sharing food and drink, storytelling and music, traditions and lore, and celebration of the community we all share. Yule is also traditionally a time for family, and we encourage bringing children of all ages! We encourage families to participate together in our activities.

So many great activities!! Cooking and ornament making, Nature Walks, Winter Solstice Goddesses Workshop with Selena Fox, Birdseed crafting, Community Gifting, Yuletide Bards and Storytelling, & Yuletide Ritual with Rev. Messina.

View the full schedule and registration: https://www.circlesanctuary. org/index.php/events/yule-2019