Yung Gravy, FNU, Elliott Larue

media release: "Hide your moms, not your ballots. Daybreaker presenting Party to the Polls is bringing Yung Gravy back to his alma mater to celebrate voting. This is the Purple Tour — whether you are blue or red we welcome all to collectively dance with Yung Gravy and follow him in a musical procession to the early voting polls at Memorial Union. We'll offer free lunch near the polls from Ian's Pizza and Paul's Pel'meni (limited amount), and voters will get a meet and greet with Yung Gravy. As co-founder of Daybreaker, I couldn't be more excited to bring Daybreaker to my hometown of Madison for the first time." - Eli Clark-Davis, co-founder