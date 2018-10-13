press release: Coming this fall, anime fans are set to discover nothing is better than the big screen binge-watching the most critically-acclaimed sports anime ever released – “Yuri!!! on ICE.” Cruchyroll and Fathom Events will bring episodes one through twelve subtitled in English to a limited footprint of more than 95 select U.S. cinemas on Saturday, October 13 at noon (local time). In addition to the “YURI!!! on ICE” episodes, attendees will also view a video message from the series’ producer along with a “hello” from Makachin, Victor Nikiforov’s pet poodle.

The film follows Japanese figure skater, the titular Yuri Katsuki, his coach, Russian figure-skating champion Victor Nikiforov, and emerging Russian skater Yuri Plisetsky during the Figure Skating Grand Prix.

Tickets for “Yuri!!! on ICE Series Marathon” are available at www.FathomEvents.com and participating box offices. A complete list of theater locations is available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).