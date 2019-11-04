Yusuf Salaam

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Madison College Talks will introduce a list of speakers and cultural experiences centered around a community issue. The purpose is to provide attendees an opportunity to explore different perspectives through critical thought and crucial conversations. These presentations are free and open to all.

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-246-6100
