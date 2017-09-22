press release: Everyone knows you can learn a lot on the internet, and some of it is even true. But if you want to know what's really going on and important, then there's just one place to go: the computer club! Okay, so maybe it's not the club itself, but the three girls you're most likely to find there. And maybe they do spend more time chatting about their social lives and debating things like the virtues of ketchup versus mayonnaise than they do learning about the ins and outs of a keyboard. But whatever they're up to, it's sure to put a smile on your face. So come learn what the mysterious YuiYukari Formula is all about. Join serious Yui, hyperactive Yuzuko and lovable but not quite in touch with reality Yukari as they experience life's ups, downs, surprises, and occasionally, the internet.

The Hawthorne Anime Club was created to give people a place to gather, watch, and talk about Japanese animation Films are shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Refreshments served at each meeting. Call ahead to reserve your spot. People under age 16 who are interested in attending are required to have a parent present or to have a signed parental permission slip.