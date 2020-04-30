ONLINE: YW Talks: Conversations Changing the Narrative

press release: Over the next few weeks, we will be exploring what it means to live out our YWCA Madison values in the time of COVID-19. Our four guiding values are Humanity, Community, Growth, and Restoration. We will take some time to focus in on each of the values individually, and delve into some of the areas of impact and opportunity as relates to each one.

In the landscape of this pandemic, the disparate and unjust impact being experienced by those who are most marginalized within our society is extensive. We will have the opportunity to explore some of that impact here, but we know that this exploration is an ongoing journey, and there will be some things that are left unsaid. We hope that you will join us in this continuing journey, led by our values, to see what this moment is asking from us beyond our current experience.

SAVE THE DATE: This Thursday, April 30, at 2pm, please join YWCA Madison for a live conversation on our Facebook page for the launch of our NEW MONTHLY SERIES YW Talks: Conversations Changing the Narrative.

Our first YW Talks guest will be Marcus Allen, Pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Join for a conversation in which we will dive deeper into our values of Growth and Restoration.