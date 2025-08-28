YWCA Block Party

media release: You are invited! Our annual Block Party is one of our most cherished YWCA Madison traditions since 2006. It is a great opportunity to connect with residents and families at our downtown location, and to support our work in Housing Justice. Community members are invited to join and learn more about our work at our 101 Downtown Residential Building.

The event will feature a DJ, games, and activities for the whole family. YWCA Madison’s block party is free to attend.

YWCA Madison Block Party

Thursday, August 28

5:00-7:00 pm