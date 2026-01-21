× Expand Nate Ryan Zacc Harris and guitar. Zacc Harris

media release: Zacc Harris is a guitarist and composer based in Minneapolis, MN. He is a founding member of the acclaimed modern jazz collective Atlantis Quartet, which was formed in 2006 and has since released five albums. In 2015, the group won the prestigious McKnight Fellowship for Performing Artists.

Harris has released three albums as a leader on Shifting Paradigm Records: The Garden (2012), American Reverie (2017), and Small Wonders (2021). Small Wonders received a 4-star review in DownBeat Magazine and was included in their Best Albums of the Year list.

In 2017, Harris was named the Twin Cities’ Best Jazz Artist by City Pages, which praised him as “a remarkably fluid guitarist" who "has positioned himself at the center of the Twin Cities jazz world...Whether playing alongside the McKnight-winning Atlantis Quartet or fronting his own Zacc Harris Group, Harris makes his mark, incorporating lessons from the greats into his own forward-looking style.”

Harris has toured throughout the U.S. and U.K., with notable performances at Ronnie Scott’s in London and on the main stage of the Twin Cities and Iowa City Jazz Festivals. His fourth album as a leader, Chasing Shadows, is set to be released in November 2024.

The band features the Twin Cities' finest players with Brandon Wozniak (Dave King Trucking Company) on tenor sax, Bryan Nichols (Nicole Mitchell) on piano, Chris Bates (Bill Carrothers) on double bass, and Pete James Johnson (Omar Abdulkarim) on drums.