media release:Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes the Zacc Harris Group on Thursday, October 5 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 ($15 for students or ALL members) in advance online, or $25 at the door for everyone.

Since moving to Minneapolis in 2005, Zacc Harris has gained a reputation as one of the area's top guitarists, being named 2017 Twin Cities Best Jazz Artist by the City Pages. Harris released his most recent record, Small Wonders (2021, Shifting Paradigm Records) to critical acclaim. Small Wonders received a four-star review from Bill Milkowski in Downbeat Magazine, and it made Best Albums of the Year lists at both Downbeat Magazine and All About Jazz.

"Since he first moved to Minnesota from southern Illinois, this remarkably fluid guitarist has positioned himself at the center of the Twin Cities jazz world...Whether playing alongside the McKnight-winning Atlantis Quartet or fronting his own Zacc Harris Group, Harris makes his mark, incorporating lessons from the greats into his own forward-looking style." - City Pages

"Harris makes his own mark on standards with enough new hooks to keep jazz alive." - Minnesota Public Radio News