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× Expand courtesy Zach Bellas Zach Bellas, center, and bandmates Kyle Hadley, left, and Tom McAteer. Zach Bellas, center, and bandmates Kyle Hadley, left, and Tom McAteer.

ase: Zach Bellas is an American musician, singer-songwriter, and founder of the independent recording label SMB Records. Born and raised outside of Washington, D.C., he currently resides in Wilmington, North Carolina. Since beginning his professional music career in 2008, Bellas has performed over 1,000 shows all across the USA and internationally, including touring in support of bands such as Clutch, Corrosion of Conformity, Flogging Molly, & Sublime with Rome. He has also collaborated with Hall of Fame musicians such as Junior Marvin of Bob Marley & The Wailers, Jean Paul Gaster of Clutch, Donovan, and worked with legendary producers Don Zientara and J. Robbins. He also has over a million streams, has sold music in over 90+ countries, performed at SXSW, was nominated for four Washington Area Music Awards, including artist of the year, and is sponsored by PRS Guitars, 1710 Drums, and Collision Drum Sticks. The Zach Bellas trio features Tom McAteer on drums, Kyle Hadley on bass and backing vocals, and Zach Bellas on lead vocals and guitar. https://zachbellasmusic.com