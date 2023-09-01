Wisconsin Union Theater concert. Free, but only open to UW-Madison students.

media release: Zack Fox is an Atlanta-raised actor, musician, comedian, artist, and writer with an ever-expanding following and footprint on the culture. Making his acting debut in Flying Lotus’ Kuso which premiered at Sundance, Zack currently plays the clueless yet lovable Tariq in the Emmy award-winning hit comedy Abbott Elementary (ABC). He has previously written for and appeared on PAUSE with Sam Jay (HBO), The Eric Andre Show (Adult Swim), and Bust Down (Peacock).

Zack directed Thundercat’s Dragonball Durag (20M+ views) music video from his GRAMMY award-winning album – featuring cameos from Quinta Brunson, HAIM, and Kali Uchis.

Beyond these talents – Zack is an ascendent musician who has played sold-out shows and festivals across North America and Europe. He released his debut album “shut the fuck up talking to me” via Alpha Pup in October 2021 featuring production from The Alchemist, Kenny Beats, and BNYX – and released his follow up R&B EP “wood tip” in December 2022.

This event is free and open exclusively to UW-Madison students; no advance tickets necessary but a valid student ID will be required for entry. This event is part of Wisconsin Welcome.