Zach Martina, Rich D'Amore, John Berens

$15 adv.

media release: Zach Martina likes hot food sitting in his belly and the cooling sensation that a peppermint candy brings whilst taking a deep breath. Yes, he is a stand-up comedian but, if you’re reading this, you assumed that. Did you know that he is also a father, a husband, a 6 time cannon ball champion, AND a notary public? This is a guy with depth, a guy with layers.

His irritations with the inane instances of life & love have left him ranting and raving on stages across the world for over a decade. In that time, Zach has been fortunate enough to, regularly, share the stage with some of his favorite comedians including Rory Scovel, Chad Daniels, the Sklar Brother and Sean Patton (among others) and he has released two comedy albums (Skunkman & Not the Worst Dad) that debuted at number one on the comedy charts and are, regularly, spun on SiriusXM.

Rich D’Amore has a goofy, laid-back style that engages audiences of all types. A regular at Comedy on State and The Laughing Tap, Rich is a seasoned comedian whose lovable energy and hilarious takes on being a dad have entertained crowds all over the Midwest. He’s opened for many national headliners including Kyle Kinane, Rory Scovel, Sam Tallent, & Dana Gould.

John Berens is a comedian and producer based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Since starting in comedy, John has produced and performed in venues all over the US, and runs shows in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Rockford, Stevens Point, Sheboygan, Manitowoc, and in many other locales. John is also a writer for the Manitowoc Minute and writes sketches for his brother, Charlie Berens, which have reached billions of views and millions of subscribers worldwide. He has opened and featured for comedians such as Luke Severeid, Mary Mack, and Rich Vos.