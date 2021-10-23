press release: Voted Best Live Act in Milwaukee (Milwaukee Magazine, 2017), it’s been 4 years since Zach Pietrini showed up on the Milwaukee music scene. Despite being a Chicago transplant, The Zach Pietrini Band has become a recognized name around town playing featured spots at Summerfest and Bastille Days. At the forefront of the Americana resurgence in the north country, Pietrini quickly distinguished himself with his fearless vulnerability, prolific writing, and dynamic live show. “Pietrini’s skill is crafting the kind of Americana that gets right into you with a beguiling friendliness” (88Nine Radio Milwaukee).

Pietrini’s 6th release, Denver Sessions, has continued to solidify his reputation as an Americana force. Picked for Best Album 2019- by Artistic Echoes, the new album was a "b-sides record that is more like an A-sides anthem." Music Review Roulette. Musically, “Pietrini’s smooth and delicate voice [affixes] to infectious hooks and a touch of classic country” (Milwaukee Record).

Zach and the Band push onwards. Voted Best Band in Milwaukee by Milwaukee Magazine, and serving as direct support for Huey Lewis and the News, Ray Wylie Hubbard, The Shook Twins and Miles Nielson & the Rusted Hearts, the band has proven it is here to stay. They will be hitting the road this March and are excited to share their stories, sounds, and music.

Tickets $10 in advance, $15 at the door