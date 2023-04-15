Zachary Finnegan Quartet, Katie Ernst

Jazz. $20.

media release: Zachary Finnegan is regarded as a rising-star trumpet artist based in Chicago, IL. He is currently on a world tour with 5-time Grammy Award winner, Michael Bublé, playing arenas and venues around the world. He has appeared on 11 albums and has played in the bands of renowned musicians such as the Buddy Rich Big Band, Christy Bennett, Jared Thompson, Camila Mennitte, Blueshift Big Band, Meghan Stagl, Carrington Clinton, and has shared the bandstand with the likes of Matt Ulery, Lenard Simpson, Thaddeus Tukes, Rob Dixon, and Marlene Rosenberg. Zach previously founded two bands entitled, “Crossroads Quintet,” and, “Omnos Quartet,” which both released debut albums respectively. Along with his freelance work in the midwest, he is a sideman in the popular hip-hop/jazz-fusion band, “Clint Breeze and the Groove.” Zach received his Bachelor's degrees at UW-Stevens Point and received his Masters degree at Indiana University.

Zach’s groups have played multiple festivals, most notably opening for Dave Liebman at the Riverfront Jazz Festival in 2017. He has headlined the Bull Falls Jazz Festival, and the Taste of Bloomington Festival. Other festivals he has performed at are the Indy Jazz Fest, CHREECE Festival, B’town Jazz Fest, Ear Taxi Festival and Feast of Lanterns Festival. Zach has traveled as a solo guest artist with the Wisconsin Ambassadors of Music Tour in various venues across seven European countries.

Katie Ernst is described by the Chicago Tribune as "a versatile young bassist who plays in far-flung bands and sings with uncommon delicacy and authenticity." Her solo set for double bass and voice combines her own songwriting and improvisations and weaves them together with distinctive reimaginings of folk, jazz, and contemporary songs.