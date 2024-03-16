Wisconsin Union Theater concert. $72-$42.

media release:

Zakir Hussain, Tabla

-Sabir Khan, Sarangi

-Debopriya Chatterjee, Bansuri

Experience the enthralling music of tabla virtuoso and Indian classical superstar Zakir Hussain. After coming to worldwide attention as a child prodigy, the Kyoto Prize–winning Hussain matured into a musician known for building bridges across genres and geography, developing new fusions of North and South Indian music before bringing a global perspective to jazz through collaborations with Charles Lloyd, Eric Harlan, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Herbie Hancock. Through astoundingly complex rhythms combined with meditative melodies, the Zakir Hussain Trio elevates both the music and the experience.