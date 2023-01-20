× Expand Ashley Mercer A close-up of Zakk Jones. Zakk Jones

media release: BlueStem Jazz

The Zakk Jones Trio is a dynamic group that fluidly blends styles as varied as modern jazz, Americana/country and fusion, often even in the same songs. Between unique arrangements of classic songs/standards and original material, the trio brings any audience a fresh listening experience that’s filled with creative improvisations. The Trio has performed at venues/clubs like Bar Next Door (NYC), Bop Stop (Cleveland), Dick's Den (Columbus), Schwartz's Point Jazz & Acoustic Club (Cincinnati) Pausa Art House (Buffalo) Jimmy Can’t Dance (Louisville, KY) and many more! Their debut album Mise-en-Scéne was released in 2019 digitally, on CD and with a special release of vinyl, produced and engineered by Grammy-award winning professionals and funded in part by the Greater Columbus Arts Council. The latest release, from September 2022, is the EP In My Life.

Zakk Jones is an Ohio based guitarist, bandleader, composer and educator. In 2022 he received his Master's of Music in Jazz Studies from Bowling Green State University, and holds a B.M. in Jazz Studies from Capital University. He is currently an adjunct professor in the Conservatory of Music at Capital University, leading the big band, guitar ensembles, and teaching applied lessons. In addition he is an adjunct instructor of guitar at Truman State University. Since his emergence in the Midwest scene he has played and toured all over the country and world at such venues as the Amsterdam Blue Note, Bar Next Door (NYC), Bop Stop (CLE), Cliff Bell’s (Detroit), the Troubadour (LA), Bluebird Theatre (Denver), the Newport (Columbus) and many more. He can be seen frequently with Doc Robinson, the Tony Monaco Trio, Hoodoo Soul Band, Third Shore Collective, and the Zakk Jones Trio. In addition, he has played with The Coasters, The Midtown Men, Lou Marini Jr, Ryan Keberle, Jaleel Shaw, Dwight Adams and Bobby Floyd. In mid-2019 he released his debut trio record Mise-en-scène, produced and mixed by Grammy-winning professionals Jeff Ciampa and Rob Griffin, known for their long standing work with Wayne Shorter.

As an educator, Zakk has previously been on faculty at Mt. Vernon Nazarene University, Bowling Green State University, and hosts online masterclasses for students from around the world. Outside of his busy gigging and teaching schedule, Zakk is an avid composer/arranger, writes educational articles for JazzGuitarToday.com and hosts the podcast "Beyond The Frets".