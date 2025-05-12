Zane Lamprey
Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Amazon Prime comedian Zane Lamprey LIVE! • WORKING DRAFT BEER • Madison.
Catch Zane Lamprey's new ANOTHER ROUND! comedy tour. Join us for a night of stand-up and amazing craft beer!
- 7:00 VIP Doors
- 7:15 VIP Drinking Games with Zane
- 7:30 General Admision Doors
- 8:00 Showtime!
- 9:15 Call an Uber
As a pre-game, watch Zane's three Amazon Prime stand-up specials: Tender Looks , Ski Patrol and Medium Club !
The ANOTHER ROUND! stand-up is completely new jokes and stories, so watching his stand-up specials won't ruin the show.
This event is strictly for 21+
If this event is canceled, tickets will automatically be applied toward a rescheduled performance.