media release: Amazon Prime comedian Zane Lamprey LIVE! • WORKING DRAFT BEER • Madison.

Catch Zane Lamprey's new ANOTHER ROUND! comedy tour. Join us for a night of stand-up and amazing craft beer!

- 7:00 VIP Doors

- 7:15 VIP Drinking Games with Zane

- 7:30 General Admision Doors

- 8:00 Showtime!

- 9:15 Call an Uber

As a pre-game, watch Zane's three Amazon Prime stand-up specials: Tender Looks , Ski Patrol and Medium Club !

The ANOTHER ROUND! stand-up is completely new jokes and stories, so watching his stand-up specials won't ruin the show.

This event is strictly for 21+

If this event is canceled, tickets will automatically be applied toward a rescheduled performance.

Comedy
608-709-5600
