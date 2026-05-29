Zane Lamprey
Lone Girl Brewing Company, Waunakee 114 E. Main St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
media release: Join us for Zane Lamprey's HALF FULL COMEDY TOUR. Get ready to laugh with a fun night of stand-up comedy!
7:00 VIP Doors
7:15 VIP Drinking Games with Zane
7:30 General Admission Doors
8:00 Showtime!
9:15 Call an Uber
As a pre-game, watch Zane's three Amazon Prime stand-up specials: Tender Looks, Ski Patrol and Medium Club!
The HALF FULL COMEDY TOUR is completely new jokes and stories, so watching his stand-up specials won't ruin the show.
This event is strictly for 21+
If this event is canceled, tickets will automatically be applied toward a rescheduled performance.