media release: Join us for Zane Lamprey's HALF FULL COMEDY TOUR. Get ready to laugh with a fun night of stand-up comedy!

7:00 VIP Doors

7:15 VIP Drinking Games with Zane

7:30 General Admission Doors

8:00 Showtime!

9:15 Call an Uber

As a pre-game, watch Zane's three Amazon Prime stand-up specials: Tender Looks, Ski Patrol and Medium Club!

The HALF FULL COMEDY TOUR is completely new jokes and stories, so watching his stand-up specials won't ruin the show.

This event is strictly for 21+

If this event is canceled, tickets will automatically be applied toward a rescheduled performance.