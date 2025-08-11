media release: When we talk about Zar Electrik, we are talking about music without codes and without borders.

It is the meeting of two friends in Marseille: Anass Zine, his bewitching voice with Maghrebian influences as well as his many traditional instruments (gumbri, oud …) and Arthur Péneau, with his deep voice, who introduces hybrid African influences through his kora which he mystifies with electric effects. Then the connection with Miosine (Didier Simione) sublimates the whole, the last element of the trio. He brings his knowledge and mastery of machines, synths and codes of electronic music. The synthesis is explosive. Together, they create rich and generous music, crossing between Maghreb, Sub-Saharan Africa and the West which takes us on a transcendent journey. With their electronic groove, it’s a pure energy inviting us to dance. Their complementarity is not only heard, it is felt and seen. Punctuated by smiles, Zar’s music brings the troops together for a moment of celebration and conviviality.