media release: We’re open late! Enjoy an evening in the gardens with a rolling line-up of dynamic musicians, pop-up performances, and delectable food carts. Quench your thirst with a microbrew, summer cocktail, or mocktail. And connect with eco-friendly organizations committed to conserving our environment.

Tickets are FREE, with a suggested $5 donation per person to support the incredible artists performing at Olbrich. Donations can be made online when reserving tickets or onsite during the event. Tickets available starting June 2.

To ensure the best experience for all, FREE advance tickets are now required for each Olbrich After Hours concert. A FREE ticket is required for admittance prior to 6:45 PM.

Please note: A ticket does not guarantee entry. Admittance is first-come, first-served. If capacity is reached, a waiting line will form at the entrance to Olbrich’s lobby and guests will be admitted as space allows.

Walk-in guests may be admitted starting at 6:45 PM, if space permits. Ticket assistance? Call 608-243-0156.

Zar Electrik defies borders, blending the sounds of Morocco, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the West into a hypnotic fusion of tradition and modernity. Formed in Marseille, the trio unites Anass Zine’s mesmerizing vocals and traditional instruments (gumbri, oud) with Arthur Péneau’s deep voice and electrified kora, enriched by Miosine’s masterful touch on synths and electronic beats. The result is a high-energy groove that pulses with raw intensity, inviting bodies to move and spirits to soar. More than just music, Zar Electrik creates a shared experience—where rhythm, culture, and celebration collide in an electrifying dance.

FOOD CARTS: Cinn City Smash & Naan Stop Fusion

DESSERT CART: Sassy Scoop

ECO-PARTNER: Ceiba Foundation