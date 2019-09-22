Zen and Climate Action
press release: On the eve of the UN Climate Action Summit, join Zen practitioners and neighbors for zazen and educational presentations on climate change action. Doors open at 11:30 am on Sunday, September 22, and events run until 2pm at the Madison Zen Dojo, 2540 East Mifflin Street (corner of North Street). On Monday September 23, we will join a worldwide meditation for the Earth. For more information, email climateaction@zenleader.global
Location: Madison Zen Dojo, 2540 East Mifflin St (Corner of North St), Madison
Schedule:
Sunday, September 22
11:30 am Madison Zen Dojo doors open
11:45 am Zazen Instruction
12:00 pm Zazen – at dojo and virtually via Zoom
12:30 pm Educational Presentations and Discussion
1:30 pm possible presentations from local civic leaders on local actions
1:45 pm Zazen
2:00 pm close
Monday, September 23
7:45 am Meditation for the Earth followed by brief presentations
UN Climate Action Summit begins Monday, September 23: https://www.un.org/en/
Sponsored by the Institute for Zen Leadership www.zenleader.global and Wisconsin Zen Dojo www.wisconsinzen.org
Search local listings for Youth-led global climate strike