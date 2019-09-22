Zen and Climate Action

press release: On the eve of the UN Climate Action Summit, join Zen practitioners and neighbors for zazen and educational presentations on climate change action. Doors open at 11:30 am on Sunday, September 22, and events run until 2pm at the Madison Zen Dojo, 2540 East Mifflin Street (corner of North Street). On Monday September 23, we will join a worldwide meditation for the Earth. For more information, email climateaction@zenleader.global , or see www.wisconsinzen.org/schedule.

Location: Madison Zen Dojo, 2540 East Mifflin St (Corner of North St), Madison

Schedule:

Sunday, September 22

11:30 am Madison Zen Dojo doors open

11:45 am Zazen Instruction

12:00 pm Zazen – at dojo and virtually via Zoom

12:30 pm Educational Presentations and Discussion

1:30 pm possible presentations from local civic leaders on local actions

1:45 pm Zazen

2:00 pm close

Monday, September 23

7:45 am Meditation for the Earth followed by brief presentations

UN Climate Action Summit begins Monday, September 23: https://www.un.org/en/ climatechange/

Sponsored by the Institute for Zen Leadership www.zenleader.global and Wisconsin Zen Dojo www.wisconsinzen.org

Search local listings for Youth-led global climate strike